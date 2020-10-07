Martin Jenkins, set to become 1st openly gay justice on CA high court, talks about coming out

Martin Jenkins is seen in an undated handout photo. (Via Los Angeles Times)

Martin Jenkins, 66, who is slated to become the first openly gay justice on the California Supreme Court, served on the bench for decades without disclosing his sexual orientation to most friends and colleagues.

He began coming out as gay during the last four to five years, he said during an interview Tuesday, and found the experience invigorating. He fell in love with his partner, real estate broker Sydney Shand, two years ago.

“It was the first time I fell in love and was willing to go ahead and embrace that emotion and return it without sabotaging it,” said Jenkins, who was educated by Jesuits in college and law school.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Jenkins to the state’s highest court Monday. He has been working as Newsom’s legal appointments secretary since leaving the San Francisco-based Court of Appeal in 2019.

