The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District has temporarily restored a mask mandate for riders on the rail system a week after it was dropped.

The board of directors decided Thursday to require riders to wear masks aboard trains and all areas of stations within fare gates, a district statement said.

Children ages 2 and under as well as people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate, which effective until July 18, unless it is extended.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that directors were concerned about protecting immunocompromised people and children who are not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus.

The district, best known as BART, dropped the mask mandate on April 20 after a judge struck down a federal mandate for masking on public transportation and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce the rule.

BART said its police force will emphasize education-based enforcement by offering masks to riders before issuing citations up to $75 or ejecting anyone.

Los Angeles County’s health officer restored the public transportation mask mandate on April 22. That order applies to all buses, trains, subways, taxis, ride-shares and hubs including stations, airports and ports.