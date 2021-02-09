Mass COVID-19 vaccination site launches at 49ers stadium in Santa Clara

A mass-vaccination site launched Tuesday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, where 15,000 people are expected to be inoculated each day once vaccine supplies increase.

A joint effort between the San Francisco 49ers, who play their home games at the stadium, and the Santa Clara public health system, the site will start by offering about 5,000 shots a day, county officials said. NFL officials earlier this month offered all of their stadiums to the federal government to be used as vaccine-distribution sites, the Associate Press reported.

Appointments at Levi’s Stadium are open to residents who are 65 and over, regardless of where they typically get their healthcare, in addition to healthcare workers who live or work in the county, said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara County Valley Medical Center, at a news conference held at the stadium just before opening its doors.

Weekend and evening appointments will be available to accommodate those who work, she added. The site will be operated by the county’s public health system, and the 49ers organization will contribute resources and support officials said last week.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.