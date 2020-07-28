Massive fire engulfs several buildings in San Francisco, leading to outages and evacuations

People watch from a parking lot as a fire consumes buildings Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the South of Market neighborhood of San Francisco. About 150 firefighters battled a massive blaze that raged through several buildings, sending a thick, black plume of smoke up to the sky and embers to a nearby freeway. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group via AP)

About 150 firefighters battled a massive blaze raging through at least six commercial buildings in San Francisco.

The fire sent a thick, black plume of smoke up to the sky and embers to a nearby freeway.

The California Highway Patrol says one southbound lane of Highway 101 was closed because of the blaze in the South of Market neighborhood.

People in neighboring buildings had to evacuate and power was knocked down because of the blaze, trapping several people in elevators in nearby buildings.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

