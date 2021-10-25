Massive landslide shuts down Highway 70 in NorCal’s Dixie Fire burn zone

Rocks and vegetation cover Highway 70 following a landslide in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Heavy rains blanketing Northern California created slide and flood hazards in land scorched during last summer’s wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Dramatic images show a stretch of State Route 70 in Northern California covered in rocks and vegetation following a landslide in the fire-scarred region during Sunday’s powerful storm.

A portion of the hillside came down along the highway in Butte County near the Plumas County line as heavy rains lashed a region nestled within the burn zone of last summer’s Dixie Fire, officials say.

The massive inferno charred nearly 1 million acres across five California counties, making it one of the largest brush fires in the state’s history.

We captured add'l views of the Hwy 70 slide in Butte County about 8 mi N of Pulga from earlier today.



Storms are expected to continue overnight. Stay home, stay safe!



Before your Monday morning commute, get updates on road closures at https://t.co/WvicXhSbxn #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/lvTIGA4ro8 — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) October 25, 2021

Mudslides and flooding also hit other parts of the 70, prompting the closure of the highway between Jarbo Gap to the Greenville Wye, according to Caltrans.

“Please avoid the area as crews continue to work to clear the roadway,” the agency tweeted.

It was not immediately clear when the state route would fully reopen.

STATE ROUTE 70 CLOSURE: Due to mudslides and flooding, State Route 70 remains closed from Jarbo Gap to the Greenville Wye. Please avoid the area as crews continue to work to clear the roadway. #KnowBeforeYouGo at https://t.co/PzZh7l5rTf pic.twitter.com/pHQp9LlmX9 — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) October 24, 2021