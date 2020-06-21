Mayor of Nevada City in Northern California lashes out at face coverings rule

The mayor of a Northern California city lashed out Saturday at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order requiring face coverings.

“As you go about your day today, KNOW there is NO LAW that Orders you to Wear a Mask,” Reinette Senum, mayor of Nevada City, wrote in a Facebook post. “Our Governor does NOT have that unilateral power to make such orders. While I know the HEADLINES over the last couple days have stated something entirely different, that is because journalism is dead.”

Newsom on Thursday ordered all Californians to wear face coverings while in public or high-risk settings. Under state law, residents who violate the order could be charged with a misdemeanor and potentially face a fine, according to the Newsom administration.

Still, many law enforcement agencies have said they won’t enforce the order.

