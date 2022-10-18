The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween. (McDonald’s)

McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pals made their return on Tuesday.

The item will be available at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide until Oct. 31.

The fan-favorite Halloween item was rumored to return in September after a blog, Nightmare Nostalgia, reported that company employees were sharing the news on social media.

The buckets can adequately hold burgers, fries and plenty of Halloween candy, which will be perfect for trick-or-treating.

The original iteration of the Halloween pails were three orange jack-o-lantern pails named McPunk’n, McBoo, and McGoblin. According to Eat This Not That, the buckets were changed to a white ghost, green witch, and orange pumpkin in the 1990s.

The favorite items continued to transform throughout the years, with some themed for shows like “Scooby-Doo” and “Monster High” or characters like “Mr. Potato Head.”

The buckets were last seen in 2016 when McDonald’s designed them based on the Halloween classic film, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”