McDonald’s has begun testing out new menu items, but it is only available to Southern California residents for now.

The fast-food chain is offering two new food items, a Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Egg McMuffin sandwich and a Cookies and Crème pie, which are both variations of classic McDonald’s menu items.

The new sandwich includes all the aspects of a McMuffin people know and love plus a cheddar cheese sauce and pickled jalapeno slices, according to a news release.

The Cookies and Crème pie includes pieces of chocolate sandwich cookie mixed into a fluffy vanilla crème filling housed in a chocolate crust, a news release said.

Customers can purchase the items at select McDonald’s restaurants in the region for a limited time.

For those unable to try the new food items, McDonald’s recently released another menu item anyone can try.

The new Cheesy Jalapeno Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese expands on the classic Quarter Pounder by adding cheddar cheese sauce, Applewood bacon, and pickled jalapeño slices.

Customers can get the new burger at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide.

The burger, which debuted on July 10, will only be available for a limited time, but the company didn’t specify when the new offering would depart from menus.