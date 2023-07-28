The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing has surged to $940 million, California Lottery officials announced.

The nationwide contest has gone 28 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

Friday night’s jackpot is now the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history.

The cash value for the drawing is an estimated $472 million. Winners would also be subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions tickets start at $2 each and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In California, revenue from lottery ticket sales benefits public schools. $65 million has been raised from this jackpot alone, officials said.