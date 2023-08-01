Numbers are selected on a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Los Angeles, California on Oct. 23, 2018. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Are you feeling lucky?

Californians have another chance to hit it big as the Mega Millions and Super Lotto Plus jackpots continue to increase. The highly anticipated drawings are happening on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, respectively.

The Mega Millions drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. on Tuesday and the Super Lotto Plus drawing will take place at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently estimated to be over $1 billion, while the Super Lotto Plus jackpot is estimated to be $81 million.

Both jackpots are making history. The Mega Millions jackpot has become the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history and the Super Lotto Plus jackpot has grown to its highest amount in over 15 years, lottery officials announced on social media.

But should someone win the prize money for either draw game, how much of the winnings will go to the winner after taxes? In short, it depends on where the winner lives.

The California Lottery is required by law to withhold federal taxes, which can vary based on the state the winner lives in. At the very least, the lottery office is required to withhold 24% of the prize money for federal taxes, according to the California Lottery Winner’s Handbook.

While there are no state or local tax withholdings on lottery prize money in California, winners may still be responsible for paying other tax obligations, the handbook stated.

In total, about 37% of the prize money will be taken out due to taxes, according to USAMega.com.

If someone wins the Mega Millions jackpot and decides to take the lump sum cash option, they will get over $346 million after taxes.

However, if they chose to get the annual payments, they would be paid over $23 million for the next 30 years, equivalent to a $694,111,350 payout, according to the lottery finance website.

If someone won the Super Lotto Plus jackpot, they would be taking home over $40 million before taxes, according to the lottery website.

Since the Golden State doesn’t collect state or local tax withholdings on lottery prize money, it’s unclear how much the prospective winner would get after taxes.

While the chances of winning the jackpot are slim, it’s not entirely impossible.

One lucky California Lottery player won the billion dollar Powerball jackpot on July 19. The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market located at 1205 Wall Street in downtown L.A. near the Skid Row neighborhood.

The winner’s identity hasn’t been announced, even though one woman seemingly claimed to win the massive jackpot.

Whoever bought the winning ticket has a year to claim the prize money.