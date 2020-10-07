Member of Gov. Newsom’s office staff tests positive for coronavirus

In this June 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a protective mask on his face while speaking to reporters at Miss Ollie’s restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif. According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly are in favor of requiring people to wear masks around other people outside their homes, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking infection rates. The poll also shows increasing disapproval of the federal government’s response to the pandemic. California is among the states seeing the greatest surge in cases now. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)

A member of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing has begun.

The governor’s office says in a statement Wednesday that the staff member had not interacted with Newsom or with staff that routinely interacts with the governor.

“As soon as our office was informed of [the staff member’s] positive test, our Director of Operations informed all Governor’s Office staff of the case and initiated the state’s COVID-19 protocols for state agencies,” Newsom spokesman Nathan Click said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We are working with the California Department of Public Health on contact tracing.”

Separately, a state employee who works in a space shared with some staff from the governor’s office also tested positive for COVID-19 but the person also had not interacted with the governor or his close staff.

The governor’s office says it received word of both positive tests earlier this week and COVID-19 protocols for California state agencies were implemented.

Officials have not identified the workers.

“We wish both individuals who tested positive well in their recovery,” Click said.