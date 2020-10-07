Member of Gov. Newsom’s office staff tests positive for coronavirus

A member of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing has begun.
The governor’s office says in a statement Wednesday that the staff member had not interacted with Newsom or with staff that routinely interacts with the governor.
“As soon as our office was informed of [the staff member’s] positive test, our Director of Operations informed all Governor’s Office staff of the case and initiated the state’s COVID-19 protocols for state agencies,” Newsom spokesman Nathan Click said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We are working with the California Department of Public Health on contact tracing.”
Separately, a state employee who works in a space shared with some staff from the governor’s office also tested positive for COVID-19 but the person also had not interacted with the governor or his close staff.
The governor’s office says it received word of both positive tests earlier this week and COVID-19 protocols for California state agencies were implemented.
Officials have not identified the workers.
“We wish both individuals who tested positive well in their recovery,” Click said.