Merced man with rifle arrested in Iowa, told police he was going to White House ‘to kill persons in power’: Court docs

Wreaths decorate the White House on Dec. 23 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A California man was arrested last week in Iowa after telling police he was driving straight to the White House “to kill persons in power” and was found with an assault rifle and body armor, according to federal court records.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, of Merced was pulled over for driving aggressively on Interstate 80 in Cass County, Iowa, on Dec. 21. He had an AR-15-type rifle, ammunition and a grappling hook, among other items, authorities said.

He told a sheriff’s deputy that he disapproved of the government and President Biden and that he was traveling to Washington, D.C. He was carrying a “hit list” of targets saved from TikTok videos, according to a six-page criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Iowa and unsealed Wednesday.

Authorities described Xiong’s vehicle as “lived in,” with several empty cans of Red Bull energy drink.

