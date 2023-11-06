Metrolink and Amtrak customers now have more connectivity options after the two commuter rail services announced an expanded program that lets passengers use either services with only one ticket.

Riders who purchased a Metrolink ticket or a ticket aboard Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner will now be able to board either train between Ventura and Los Angeles, opening up far more transit options along the Ventura County line.

The new pilot program is an expansion of the existing “Codeshare” partnership between the two commuter rail systems and will remain in place until at least June 30, 2024.

Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle, a Ventura County resident himself, said he’s excited to provide more options for commuters, travelers and explorers with the expanded service options.

“Thank you to our LOSSAN and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner partners for building synergy between our services to deliver more convenient transit options for riders traveling between Ventura and Los Angeles,” Kettle said. “I hope we can build on this pilot program and extend similar benefits to riders traveling between Oceanside and Ventura, as we work to expand regional mobility like never before.”

Metrolink says travelers now have 30 weekday train options — 10 Metrolink and 5 Amtrak trains each way — and 14 on weekdays.

Previously, Metrolink riders were allowed to board only certain Pacific Surfliner trains.

Additionally, Pacific Surfliner ticket holders can board a Metrolink train at L.A. Union Station and take the Antelope Valley line to the Burbank Downtown station.

