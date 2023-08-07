A Metrolink train is shown at the Fullerton station in this undated promotional image. (Metrolink)

Metrolink’s ongoing program to provide discounts to low-income residents in Southern California has a new name.

The commuter train service announced Monday that it would be rebranding its low-income discount program as “Mobility-4-All.”

The Mobility-4-All program allows Metrolink passengers with a California Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to unlock 50% discounts on rides.

The program began last year and is made possible by grant funding from Caltrans.

“Since we began the program in September 2022, we have sold more than 80,000 tickets with the discounted fare,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. “Renaming the program to Mobility-4-All reaffirms our commitment to make public transportation more equitable, without reference to socioeconomic status.”

(courtesy: Metroloink)

Riders with EBT cards can receive the discount at any Metrolink station ticket machine. After the discount is applied, an alternative form of payment will be needed to complete the transaction.

Metrolink currently services 545 miles with 66 stations across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties.

The Mobility-4-All program will continue to provide discounts until grant funding is exhausted, Metrolink says. A spokesperson for Metrolink said the transit service is committed to searching for additional funding sources to ensure that the program continues after the initial grant funding is exhausted.