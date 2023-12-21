New Year’s revelers can enjoy late night service and safe passage to and from an upcoming music festival thanks to Metrolink.

The passenger rail service is offering $20 “Insomniac” Weekend Passes on its San Bernardino line, which will provide late night and early morning service to Countdown NYE at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino.

On Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, specially ticketed trains will carry passengers between Los Angeles Union Station and the San Bernardino Downtown Station, which is located less than a mile from the festival venue.

Last trains will depart San Bernardino at 2:45 a.m., providing festivalgoers safe transit to L.A. with several stops along the route.

To get to the festival, attendees can take any regularly scheduled Metrolink train to the San Bernardino Downtown Station. Anyone who purchases an Insomniac Weekend Pass receives unlimited access to the entire Metrolink system throughout the duration of the festival.

Metrolink’s San Bernardino line is the preferred transit option for the upcoming Countdown NYE Festival in San Bernardino on New Year’s Weekend 2023.

The special $20 pass is available exclusively through the Metrolink mobile app.

Festival organizers say Metrolink is the easiest transportation option for the event and attendees are encouraged to sign up for an Insomniac Weekend Pass, utilize one of the festival’s shuttles, or plan a safe alternative option like rideshare.