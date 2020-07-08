Michael V. Drake poised to be named UC president, the 1st Black leader in the system’s 152-year history

Then-UC Irvine Chancellor Michael V. Drake, right, stands beside UC President Janet Napolitano at UCI’s class of 2014 commencement ceremony held at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Michael V. Drake, a national champion for access and equity who previously headed Ohio State University and UC Irvine, is poised to be named the new president of the University of California and first Black leader in the system’s 152-year history.

The UC Board of Regents was set to vote on the selection Tuesday afternoon, seizing a historic opportunity to hire a person of color to head a system whose 285,000 students are now majority nonwhite as the nation grapples with a sweeping racial reckoning. If approved, he will succeed President Janet Napolitano, who will step down Aug.1 after seven years.

Drake, who will turn 70 on Thursday, would bring leadership experience, academic credentials, political savvy and personal qualities to that position at a time of deep challenges facing the UC system.

He would oversee the nation’s most complex public research university system — a $39.8-billion operation of 10 campuses, five medical centers and three national laboratories — as it confronts a global pandemic, financial uncertainty and demands to further diversify campuses and defund UC police.

