SAN DIEGO — A jet crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (MCAS ) Thursday night.

Officials from the base confirmed F/A-18 Hornet went down around 11:54 p.m. in a remote area east of Interstate 15. The crash site is reported to be on government property.

The aircraft is not part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar, according to a news release from MCAS.

It’s not yet confirmed if anyone was injured in the crash. At this time, officials say search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash and worked the downed plane fire until around 6 a.m. Friday, said Mónica Muñoz, media services manager for SDFD.

An investigation into the incident in ongoing.

