Two California cities are among the top 10 places millennials moved to the most in 2022, according to a recent study from Smart Asset.

Researchers at the financial technology company looked at 268 cities included in the 2022 U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey to determine where millennials were moving to the most.

The study defines millennials as adults between the ages of 25 and 44.

Here is where millennials moved to the most in 2022

Cambridge, Massachusetts Santa Clara, California Seattle, Washington Sunnyvale, California Denver, Colorado Arlington, Virginia Bellevue, Washington Killeen, Texas Austin, Texas Sandy Springs, Georgia

These cities attracted millennial movers due to the vast number of opportunities, Managing Editor for Economic Analysis for Smart Asset Jaclyn DeJohn told Business Insider.

Some millennials may have chosen to move to Massachusetts to pursue graduate programs at Harvard University or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while others decided to move to Santa Clara due to its proximity to Silicon Valley in Northern California, according to DeJohn.

On the downside, researchers also discovered which cities had the lowest rates of millennials moving in. Some of those places included Santa Ana, Moreno Valley, Thousand Oaks and Lancaster in California, Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Brockton, Massachusetts.

Overall, the study found that one in four millennials moved to a different city in 2022.