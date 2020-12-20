Milpitas police say mall shooting was a suicide attempt

The shooting that emptied the Great Mall in Milpitas on Saturday evening was a suicide attempt, according to police.

A 22-year-old man, initially thought to be a victim of a shooting at the mall, had turned a gun on himself, the Milpitas Police Department said in a news release.

The man, a San Francisco resident, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

The sound of gunfire disrupted holiday shopping for mall customers and employees who either fled the scene or sheltered in place at the Bay Area mall.

