Missing 73-year-old Torrance hiker is found safe in Lockwood Valley

Gab Song, 73, is seen in photos shared by his family and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

A 73-year-old hiker from Torrance who was reported missing from Mount Pinos has been found in the area of Lockwood Valley on Thursday, KTLA sister station KGET reported.

The hiker, Gab Song, was found safe and in good condition, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The man’s family said he went hiking in the Mount Pinos area on Tuesday and never returned home. Search and rescue teams were searching the area he was last known to be at since Wednesday morning.

Gab Song’s son Mike thanked search and rescue teams, along with everyone who helped spread the word about his father in an interview with 17 News Thursday morning.

Song was described as an experienced hiker, but he went alone and wasn’t prepared for weather in the area on Tuesday, his family said.

Kern County sheriff’s officials say search teams saw 6 to 8 inches of snow on the ground in the area during their search.