Modoc County might defy California and lift stay-at-home order Friday

For weeks, some small California communities that have seen little impact from the coronavirus have been lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow them to ease stay-at-home restrictions.

Newsom so far has refused, saying conditions are still too risky.

On Friday, one remote county might ease restrictions anyway.

Modoc County, in the northeastern corner of California, is one of the least-populated counties in the state, with fewer than 9,000 residents. It plans to allow all businesses, schools and churches to reopen starting Friday, as long as people stay six feet apart, according to a statement signed by county officials.

