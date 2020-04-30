Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Modoc County might defy California and lift stay-at-home order Friday

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deer cross Main Street in Alturas, in California’s Modoc County, in December 2019.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Deer cross Main Street in Alturas, in California’s Modoc County, in December 2019.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

For weeks, some small California communities that have seen little impact from the coronavirus have been lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow them to ease stay-at-home restrictions.

Newsom so far has refused, saying conditions are still too risky.

On Friday, one remote county might ease restrictions anyway.

Modoc County, in the northeastern corner of California, is one of the least-populated counties in the state, with fewer than 9,000 residents. It plans to allow all businesses, schools and churches to reopen starting Friday, as long as people stay six feet apart, according to a statement signed by county officials.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter