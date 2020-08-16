Moisture from Tropical Storm Fausto fuels NorCal thunderstorms

A moisture plume from Tropical Storm Fausto streams toward Northern California in a satellite image taken at noon Sunday.(NOAA & Los Angeles Times)

Another round of thunderstorms is likely overnight in the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California, the National Weather Service said.

A plume of moisture fueling the storms can be traced to Tropical Storm Fausto in the Pacific southwest of Baja California.

Red flag warnings for dry lightning are widespread in Northern California, along with excessive heat warnings and heat advisories.

By late Sunday morning, isolated showers and thunderstorms were shifting northward, but another — possibly wetter — round of thunderstorms was expected, peaking in the overnight hours and into Monday morning, the weather service said.

About 2,500 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were recorded during a 12-hour period into Sunday morning over the Bay Area and the Central Coast, although many of those were over the ocean, the weather service reported. Cloud-to-cloud lightning activity was nearly constant.

