Monterey Bay Aquarium to reopen in May after being closed for over a year

A penguin named Rey — as in Monterey — kisses aviculturist Madeline McCuen, 25, while taking a stroll in the closed Monterey Bay Aquarium in August 2020. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The iconic Monterey Bay Aquarium is set to reopen in May after being closed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will the sea critters notice?

“For a lot of our animals — say, the sponges and sea urchins — it is very hard to tell,” said Julie Packard, the aquarium’s executive director. “But for sure, the sea otters absolutely love to have human interaction. … I’m sure it’ll be enriching for them to have all those people back in the building.”

The aquarium on Monterey’s Cannery Row will reopen to members only for two weeks beginning May 1, then to the public May 15.

