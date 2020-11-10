More California counties expected to restrict reopenings as coronavirus surges in the state

A handful of California counties are expected Tuesday to regress to more restrictive tiers in the state’s coronavirus reopening system amid an increasingly worrying surge in infections, officials said.

Though an official announcement won’t come until later in the day, Gov. Gavin Newsom foreshadowed the changes, saying he anticipates “we will see more restrictive tiering based upon case rates that have begun to increase.”

“This is exactly why we designed the tier status the way we did,” he said during a briefing Monday. “It was about being more and less restrictive — not based upon political whim, but based upon the data, based upon the epidemiology, based upon the facts on the ground and, again, based upon local conditions in the 58 counties throughout the state of California.”

The state’s reopening roadmap, which determines the extent to which businesses, schools and other public spaces can operate, is broken into four color-coded tiers: purple, the strictest, followed by red, orange and yellow.

