More California counties move into least restrictive yellow tier as coronavirus pandemic recedes

As the coronavirus pandemic recedes, California is continuing to reopen its economy.

In the penultimate weekly update of the state’s COVID-19 reopening roadmap, four more counties — Marin, Monterey, San Benito and Ventura — moved into the least restrictive yellow tier.

Counties within that category, of which there are now 19, can allow most businesses to operate indoors with some safeguards.

Reaching that level requires counties to record for two consecutive weeks an adjusted daily case rate of fewer than 2 per 100,000 people, a rate of positive test results of less than 2%, and a less than 2.2% rate of positive test results in communities heavily impacted by the virus.

