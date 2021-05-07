More Californians believe Asians are ‘frequently’ discriminated against: Poll

In a sign of shifting views on the Asian American experience in California, state residents are more willing to acknowledge that Asian Americans encounter discrimination, and Asian Americans are increasingly fearful of being victims of a hate crime, even more so than Black or Latino residents, according to a new statewide poll.

The recognition in the past year of growing animus toward Asian Americans is one of the key findings of the survey, which was commissioned by community groups and conducted in consultation with The Times. The shift in attitudes spans the time period since George Floyd’s death and the spate of attacks targeting Asian Americans nationwide.

Charlie Woo, chair of the Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment, a group that helped commissioned the survey, said the poll’s data show Californians’ “profound shift” in attitude of the model minority myth. It also presents an opportunity to foster “ally-ship,” he added.

The poll found that the share of Californians who believe Asian Americans were “frequently or sometimes” discriminated against increased to 70%, 15 percentage points more than the level in February 2020. In February 2020, 63% of Asian Americans said they were discriminated against. Now, 79% believe so.

