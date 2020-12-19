More Californians dying of COVID-19 now than at any other point during pandemic

A nurse holds a candle during a vigil for healthcare workers who died of COVID-19 outside of UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 23 23, 2020. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

More Californians are dying of COVID-19 now than at any other point in the pandemic.

But as ferociously as the coronavirus has spread this autumn, it still continues to stalk certain communities much more than others.

More than 1,500 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in the last week — a number that represents 7% of the state’s more than 22,000 total coronavirus-related fatalities.

The death tolls seen Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — 295, 394, 288 and 265, respectively — represent the four deadliest days the state has seen throughout the entire pandemic, according to data compiled by The Times.

