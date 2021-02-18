More COVID-19 vaccines coming to California in the next weeks, but 1st doses remain limited

Pacoima Middle School teacher Abigail Abbott, 65, gets her COVID-19 vaccination from nurse practitioner Jiyoun Cho at the Roybal Learning Center in Echo Park on Feb. 17, 2021. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The stream of COVID-19 vaccine is swelling slightly in California but remains a trickle for those trying to get their first dose, according to officials.

Forecasts discussed Wednesday showed California should receive 1.28 million vaccine doses next week and 1.31 million the week after. Both those figures are up from the state’s last shipment, which was about 1.08 million.

The expected uptick, though welcome, won’t come close to the supplies necessary to clear California’s existing vaccination queue — let alone handle the millions more who will become eligible to receive the shots roughly a month from now.

“What we need is more manufactured supply,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week.

