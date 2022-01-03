More rain and snow head toward NorCal, potentially impacting travel

Glenbrook Basin and Loma Rica Ranch remain covered in about a foot of snowfall, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Grass Valley, Calif. Snow, ice and unseasonable cold in the Pacific Northwest and the Sierra Nevada are continuing to disrupt traffic, cause closures and force people to find refuge in emergency warming shelters. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

Wind, rain and snow were forecast to return to Northern California on Monday, forecasters said.

Unlike the December weather systems that brought much-needed rain and snow to most of the state, the latest system was not forecast to reach Southern California.

The Sacramento National Weather Service Office said significant travel problems were possible on Interstate 5 north of Redding and lighter snowfall accumulations were expected to impact travel over the northern Sierra Nevada on Interstate 80 and U.S. 50.

Light precipitation was expected to return to the San Francisco Bay Area and spread southward through Tuesday.

Southern California was dry and cold, with morning freeze warnings and frost advisories in some areas.