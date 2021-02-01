More snow headed for Sierra after recent storms dumped 9 feet of snow on Mammoth

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of another snowstorm headed for Lake Tahoe and most of the Sierra.

The advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday and lasts until 4 am. Wednesday for the greater Lake Tahoe area, where more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow is possible on top of the mountains. Two to 6 inches (5-15 cm) of snow is forecast at lake level, with 6 to 14 inches (15-35 cm) at elevations above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters).

The same advisory is in place for parts of California north of Tahoe in Lassen, Plumas and Sierra counties. Three 3 to 8 inches (7-20 cm) of snow is expected there west of U.S. Highway 395, and up to a foot (30 cm) in the highest elevations.

The advisory runs from 4 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday as far south as Mammoth Lakes, where 4 to 10 inches (10-25 cm) is possible above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) at Yosemite National Park.

Last week, more than 9 feet (3 meters) of snow fell over a three-day stretch at Mammoth Lakes and nearly 5 feet (1.5 meters) at some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts.