More snow, rain expected in Southern California this week

Adrian Rios, right, and his children, Ian Rios and Susan Rios, play in freshly fallen snow along Highway 138 in Phelan, Calif.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

After a particularly wet week, Californians shouldn’t hang up their snow shovels and raincoats just yet.

Those in Southern California should expect 1 to 8 inches of snow to fall in the mountainous areas of Ventura and Los Angeles counties between late Tuesday and Wednesday night, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles County, one-quarter to one-half of an inch of rain is forecast to fall, with 3/4 inches expected in the foothills, Hoxsie said.

This comes after 18 to 24 inches of snow fell at Mt. Baldy — whose levels mirror those of the San Gabriel Mountains — between Jan. 26 and 29, Hoxsie said, helping make up for what has been a particularly dry winter. Mt. Wilson saw 7 inches of snow at 5,700 feet.

