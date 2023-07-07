More than $1 billion is up for grabs as jackpots for three California Lottery draw games soar heading into the weekend.

The jackpots for the Mega Millions, Powerball and Super Lotto Plus equal about $1.13 billion, without accounting for taxes, the California Lottery office announced Friday.

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $450 million, the Powerball jackpot is $615 million and the Super Lotto jackpot is $74 million. The California Lottery, created to provide supplemental funding for California schools, has raised nearly $150 million from lottery ticket sales.

“When jackpots climb, excitement climbs as well. And no matter if a Californian wins a jackpot or not, the lottery’s beneficiary, California public education, has already won,” a news release said.

Californians will have their first chance to win some money during Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing at 7:59 p.m. Mega Millions tickets cost $2.

The Powerball drawing will occur Saturday at 7:59 p.m. and tickets also cost $2.

Those hoping to win the $74 million Super Lotto jackpot will have the opportunity to do so during the next drawing on Saturday. Tickets for the draw game cost $1.

Tickets for all draw games can be purchased at lottery retailers across the state. The winning numbers for all the draw games will also be posted to the California Lottery website.

Ahead of the drawings, lottery players can test their lucky numbers with a new feature on the lottery website.

State Lottery officials recently added the “Lucky Numbers” website feature, allowing players to enter their lucky numbers and see how often they have hit the jackpot within the last five years.

By entering the lucky numbers on the website, state lottery players can see how often their lucky numbers have hit the Powerball, Mega Millions and Super Lotto Plus jackpots.