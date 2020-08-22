More than 1 million acres charred in California since July as deadly fires leave destruction around Bay Area

More than 1 million acres have burned in California since July, marking a troubling early start to the fire season that has been punctuated by a series of deadly blazes around the Bay Area that have destroyed hundreds of homes and sent tens of thousands fleeing.

Firefighters on Saturday were battling dangerous blazes from the Santa Cruz Mountains to wine country and beyond, using a small break in the weather Saturday amid warnings that more lightning — which sparked many of the fires — could return Sunday.

In all, more than 694,000 acres have burned in Northern and Central California — the equivalent of 1,085 square miles, more than twice the size of the city of Los Angeles.

The blazes include the LNU Lightning Complex fire, which at more than 314,000 acres is the second-largest fire in California history. The SCU Lightning Complex fire, currently covering more than 291,000 acres, is fourth-largest.

