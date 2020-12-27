More than 100 residents have the coronavirus at Escondido nursing home, state reports

On Christmas Eve morning, a woman stood outside Escondido Post Acute Rehab, talking through a window with her 100-year-old mother, a resident of the facility who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The two women spoke over the phone for about 15 minutes, waving at one another as two healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment worked in the room. The daughter said she was checking on her mom and trying to find out how she was doing after testing positive for the virus while recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Last week, the nursing home earned the distinction of having the largest active outbreak in a skilled nursing facility in San Diego County.

As of Wednesday, Escondido Post Acute had 111 residents and 70 healthcare workers who had the novel coronavirus out of a total of 139 residents and 81 staff who had tested positive there since the beginning of the pandemic. The facility has a maximum bed count of 180, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

