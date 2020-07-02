Breaking News
Watch live: Gov. Newsom holds briefing as California reverses course on reopenings after surge in coronavirus cases

More than 40 Bay Area school principals in quarantine after coronavirus exposure at meeting

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This transmission electron microscope image shows the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML)

This transmission electron microscope image shows the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML)

More than 40 school principals in the San Francisco Bay Area are in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus during an in-person meeting last month to discuss reopening campuses.

A person who attended the June 19 meeting by administrators of the Santa Clara Unified School District tested positive a few days later.

Superintendent Stella Kemp confirmed the exposure to the school board during an online meeting.

Though some board members questioned Kemp’s decision to hold an in-person meeting, the superintendent insisted the meeting was necessary, adding that everyone who attended was tested and as far as she knows no one else tested positive.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter