More than 40 Bay Area school principals in quarantine after coronavirus exposure at meeting

More than 40 school principals in the San Francisco Bay Area are in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus during an in-person meeting last month to discuss reopening campuses.

A person who attended the June 19 meeting by administrators of the Santa Clara Unified School District tested positive a few days later.

Superintendent Stella Kemp confirmed the exposure to the school board during an online meeting.

Though some board members questioned Kemp’s decision to hold an in-person meeting, the superintendent insisted the meeting was necessary, adding that everyone who attended was tested and as far as she knows no one else tested positive.