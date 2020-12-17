More than 400 inmates in San Diego County state prison sickened with coronavirus

A sign for the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility is seen in this January 2011 image from Google Maps.

More than 400 inmates at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, making the Otay Mesa lockup the site of one of the worst outbreaks for the deadly virus in the state prison system.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported 411 active cases inside Donovan on Tuesday. All but three of the cases occurred in the last two weeks.

Donovan officials activated an incident command post “to ensure immediate communication and coordination between operations, healthcare and public health experts to address positive COVID-19 cases at the institution,” state prisons spokeswoman Terri Hardy said by email.

“Based on public health recommendations, in-person visiting has been suspended since March,” she said. The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation “continues to work toward safely and securely implementing video visiting at all institutions by the end of the year.”

