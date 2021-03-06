More than 700 people at temporary homeless shelter in San Diego Convention Center to be relocated

More than 700 people at a temporary homeless shelter in the San Diego Convention Center will begin moving into smaller shelters the week of March 22, but the waterfront venue isn’t expected to host any events in the foreseeable future.

Instead, the Convention Center soon could become a mass vaccination site, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher said Friday during a news conference outside the complex.

Under plans in the preliminary, Fletcher said, the spacious building on Harbor Drive near downtown’s waterfront could be a drive-through vaccination site or possibly the county’s next super site, which could administer up to 5,000 shots a day.

Convention Center Chief Executive Rip Rippetoe said he was still awaiting state guidance on when operations could resume at the venue. No events are booked through the first half of the year.

