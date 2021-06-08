More than half of Californians are now in the least restrictive yellow tier

Brandi Harrapence, right, and daughter Kayla dine indoors at Firestone Grill in San Luis Obispo in this undated photo. The restaurant was open for indoor dining as San Luis Obispo County moved into a less restrictive tier of the state’s reopening plan on March 2021. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Five more counties — including San Diego — officially moved into California’s least restrictive category this week as part of the final update to the state’s color-coded COVID-19 reopening roadmap.

Although reaching the yellow tier in the state’s blueprint allows businesses and other public spaces to operate more widely than they have in months, the state is gearing up to roll back virtually all coronavirus-related business restrictions next week as part of its long-awaited economic reopening.

Tuesday’s advancements have come late in the pandemic but still indicate progress achieved in California’s battle against the virus.

Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis noted Monday that California now had one of the lowest levels of coronavirus transmission in the country.

