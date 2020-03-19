More than half of Californians will get coronavirus over next 8 weeks, Gov. Newsom says in requesting federal funds

A man wears gloves and a bandanna across his face while riding a scooter past a shuttered movie theater with the message “take care of each other” displayed on the marquee in Beverly Hills on March 18, 2020. (Credit: Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday asked Congress for $1 billion in federal funds to support the state’s medical response to the novel coronavirus, which he expects will infect more than half of all Californians.

The state projects that roughly 56% of Californians, or 25.5 million people, will be infected with the coronavirus over an eight week period, Newsom said in a letter sent to President Trump on Wednesday requesting the deployment of the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to the port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1.

In a separate letter sent to the leaders of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, Newsom said the financial aid is critical to the state’s ability to procure ventilators and other medical supplies, activate state-run hospitals, deploy mobile hospitals and meet other healthcare needs.

The Democratic governor also requested an expansion of unemployment insurance benefits beyond the 26-week maximum and more funding for Medicaid, federal food assistance, housing and homelessness, state-subsidized early learning and childcare and several other safety net programs.

