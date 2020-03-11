Most California coronavirus patients are between 18 and 64, new data shows

Shoppers buy toilet paper, food and water at a Los Angeles Costco, as people begin to panic buy and stockpile essentials from fear that supplies will be affected by the spread of the coronavirus. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

California officials on Tuesday released age breakdowns of the coronavirus cases so far as the spread of the disease continued.

The data showed 91 cases of people 18-64 and 60 cases of people 65 and over. There were only two cases of people younger than 18.

There is growing alarm about the toll coronavirus is taking on the elderly, who account for the vast majority of the deaths in the United States.

People at higher risk include those over the age of 70 and people with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, obesity, asthma, disease of the heart, lung or kidney and those with weakened immune systems. If someone who falls in one of these categories does get sick, early diagnosis is important to allow more time to treat the patient, which may include putting them on oxygen or, when necessary, a ventilator to help them breathe if their lungs begin to fail.

