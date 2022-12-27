New year, same resolutions.
As 2022 draws to a close, people everywhere are re-evaluating their lifestyle choices and figuring out what changes they want to make heading into the new year.
A new study from Zippia, a job search website, found which resolutions were the most popular based on the state. Common resolutions such as dieting, living a healthier lifestyle, and finding that special someone were ranked among the most popular new year goals.
For California, dating was the most popular resolution for the new year.
Nationally, going to therapy was named the most popular new year goal by topping the list in 12 states, according to the study.
The results were compiled using Google Trends data.
Here is the complete list of the most popular New Year’s Eve resolution by state:
Alabama – Weight loss
Alaska – Better Sleep
Arizona – Therapy
Arkansas – Read More
California – Dating
Colorado – Meet New People
Connecticut – Therapy
Delaware – Weight loss
District of Columbia – Dating
Florida – Therapy
Georgia – Read More
Hawaii – Dating
Idaho – Weight training
Illinois – Dating
Indiana – Weight loss
Iowa – Save Money
Kansas – Better Sleep
Kentucky – Weight loss
Louisiana – Therapy
Maine – Therapy
Maryland – Therapy
Massachusetts – Vacation
Michigan – Dating
Minnesota – Therapy
Mississippi – Save Money
Missouri – Therapy
Montana – Weight training
Nebraska – Weight training
Nevada – Dating
New Hampshire – Vacation
New Jersey – Therapy
New Mexico – Get A Raise
New York – Therapy
North Carolina – Read More
North Dakota – Save Money
Ohio – Weight loss
Oklahoma – Meet New People
Oregon – Better Sleep
Pennsylvania – Therapy
Rhode Island – Weight loss
South Carolina – Read More
South Dakota – Quit Drinking
Tennessee – Therapy
Texas – New Job
Utah – Dating
Vermont – Weight loss
Virginia – Read More
Washington – Better Sleep
West Virginia – Weight loss
Wisconsin – Vacation
Wyoming – New Job