Moving toward record turnout, 11.2 million Californians have already voted

More than half of California’s registered voters have already cast their ballot on the eve of election day, according to an established vote-tracking company.

Of the 22 million registered voters this year, 11.2 million ballots — or 51% — had been returned as of 8 a.m. Monday morning, Political Data Inc. reported. The firm, a trusted data source, is a bipartisan voter data company based in California that tracks detailed voter information.

“It’s undeniable, absolutely factual, 100% we’re going to set a record in the total number of votes cast in an election in California,” said Paul Mitchell, vice president for Political Data.

California is already well on its way to beating the turnout of the 2016 election — the state has cast 76.9% of the 14.6 million total votes counted four years ago, according to the U.S. Elections Project and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Nationwide, 96.2 million voters have cast their ballots, 69.8% of the total turnout in 2016.

