Police in Oakland say objects were thrown at officers and road barricades were placed in front of them during a protest late Friday.

The department says on Twitter that “minimal smoke” was deployed into the crowd of about 250 demonstrators.

Multiple people were arrested and accused of assaulting officers, police said.

Protests have erupted across the country over the decision to not directly charge police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, for killing Breonna Taylor.

The crowd is becoming violent throwing bottles cans and other objects at officers in the 1500 block of Harrison. People are also turning over orange barricades and placing them in front of officers. This is causing traffic congestion please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/FIuRY9FMP7 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 26, 2020

A large group marching westbound on 14th Street towards City Hall. Some in the crowd are throwing bottles and other objects at officers. Please be mindful when traveling in and around our city. pic.twitter.com/u6R8NDMaIQ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 26, 2020