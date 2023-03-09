A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Five California residents are now millionaires after winning a combined amount of $7 million from California Lottery scratcher games, the state lottery office announced Thursday.

California’s new millionaires:

– Victor Varela won $1 million after playing the Winter Riches scratcher ticket he purchased at Vallarta Supermarket in National City in San Diego County.

– Van Le, who represents a group of four players who purchase scratchers tickets together and – – Teddy Young each won $2 million after playing Instant Prize Crossword scratchers tickets purchased at convenience stores in Northern California.

– Luis Cruz won $1 million after playing the Winter Riches scratcher ticket purchased from a Fastrip in Mendota in Fresno County.

– Ramon Torres won $1 million after playing a 50X Fortune scratchers ticket purchased at a Union 76 gas station in Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles County.

The winners didn’t disclose what they plan to do with their newfound riches, but the news of their wins has increased foot traffic at the businesses that sold the scratchers.

For example, Vallarta Supermarket, which sold a winning scratcher ticket in San Diego County, has seen a dramatic increase in customers since selling the scratcher.

“Our stores do see an increase in traffic, particularly during the large jackpots, as customers come in hopes of purchasing the winning ticket,” Lizette Gomez, the director of marketing at Vallarta Supermarkets, told the California Lottery.

“Increased foot traffic can lead to a boost in sales of other products and services we offer at our Supermarkets, making it a win-win for everyone.”

Multiple California residents have been lucky lottery winners, including Edwin Castro, a California resident who won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November.

Castro recently used some of his winnings to purchase a Hollywood Hills mansion for $25.5 million.

The home purchase cost Castro less than 3% of his winnings.