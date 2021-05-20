1 dead, 15 in custody after suspected smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast

At least one person died and several people were rescued from the water after a suspected smuggling boat capsized off the La Jolla shore early Thursday, authorities said.

Fifteen people were taken into custody after the small panga-style vessel came into shore near the Children’s Pool in La Jolla, said Border Patrol Supervisory Agent Jeffrey Stephenson.

A San Diego police spokesman confirmed that one person had died at the scene.

Border Patrol agents spotted the boat around 5:10 a.m. off the coast near Point Loma.

