Nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors can reopen in some California counties next week

A worker paints a woman’s nails at a nail salon amid the coronavirus pandemic in Austin, Texas, on May 8, 2020, following a slow reopening of the economy. (Sergio Flores / AFP / Getty Images)

Nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors in California will be permitted to reopen in a week as the state continues to ease stay-at-home restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, state officials announced Friday.

Each county will still have to greenlight the businesses to open within their jurisdictions, and the establishments will be required to follow detailed guidelines issued by the state. The guidelines, issued Friday, dictate details including the flow of people in and out of the establishments and the way in which pedicure bowls are disinfected.

The weeklong delay between the issuance of the guidelines and the date that salons and parlors can start to reopen is intended to give businesses time to prepare and local officials an opportunity “to look at their data and determine if in the global move to reopen, whether it’s the right timing to have an additional sector come back into their communities,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Services, said Friday.

The move came a day after the state reported its largest one-day increase in coronavirus cases, logging 3,620 new cases. Los Angeles County, which remains the epicenter of the virus in California, recorded 1,848 new cases Thursday, which was also a single-day high.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.