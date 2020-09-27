Napa County fire with ‘dangerous rate of spread’ forces evacuations

A fast-moving fire in Napa County on Sunday forced evacuations north of the town of St. Helena as large swaths of Northern California faced dangerous fire weather.

The Glass fire had burned 800 acres about four miles northwest of downtown St. Helena, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and was burning “with a dangerous rate of spread.”

Crews were dispatched to the vegetation fire at 3:50 a.m., and it quickly grew to 20 acres, said Tyree Zander, public information officer with Cal Fire’s Napa Lake Sonoma Unit.

“And then it went from 20 acres to about 50 acres within an hour, hour and a half,” he said. “And then from 50 acres to 800 acres within a four-hour period.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Please take a moment to listen to our Hi-Lo Siren, which is different from our regular siren. The Hi-Lo Siren is used to inform the community of evacuations. Reminder, when you hear the Hi-Lo…it's time to go! pic.twitter.com/JK9rs5MRmV — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 27, 2020