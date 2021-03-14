Native tribes fighting corporation that wants to mine for gold near Death Valley

From left, Bryan Hatchell, spokesman for the nonprofit Friends of the Inyo, Jeremiah Joseph, spokesman for the Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Tribe, and Seth Tsosie, also of the tribe, walk in the area where K2 Gold Corp. of Vancouver, Canada, is conducting exploratory drilling.(Luis Sahagun / Los Angeles Times)

Perched high in the craggy Inyo Mountains, between the dusty Owens Valley floor and Death Valley National Park, looms a rugged, nearly roadless chunk of desert terrain teeming with wildlife and scarred by mining operations.

Conglomerate Mesa’s charcoal smelters helped give birth 150 years ago to the nearby rip-roaring silver town of Cerro Gordo, where ingots were produced and shipped off to the small pueblo of Los Angeles by steamboat and a 20-mule team.

Now, the 22,500-acre tableau of Joshua trees, piñon pines and limestone boulders bristling with fossil shells is turning to mining again. Spurred by the rising price of gold, K2 Gold Corp., of Vancouver, Canada, is drilling and trenching in hopes of selling its findings or partnering with a bigger company that would, perhaps, transform the public lands into an open pit cyanide heap leach mine, just a few miles from Death Valley.

But environmental groups and tribal nations have drawn a line in the alluvial sands overlooking the community of Lone Pine, population 2,000, on the eastern flanks of the Sierra Nevada range: No mining in Conglomerate Mesa, not ever again.

