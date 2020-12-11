Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard from USS Theodore Roosevelt off Southern California

In this handout released by the U.S. Navy, The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt leaves its San Diego homeport Jan. 17, 2020. (U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Search crews combed the ocean off Southern California on Friday for a sailor who may have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Related Content USS Theodore Roosevelt to return to sea after more than 1,000 crew members onboard tested positive for coronavirus

The search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, a statement from the San Diego-based 3rd Fleet said.

Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster, the statement said.

The search continued Friday morning, Cmdr. Sean Robertson said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aircraft and ships were participating.