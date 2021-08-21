Nearly 20 San Francisco police, fire, sheriff’s employees facing suspensions for not disclosing COVID vaccine status

Pedestrians cross the street near a San Francisco police car in Chinatown on March 17. San Francisco is planning disciplinary actions against employees who refused to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status.(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Nearly 20 police, fire and Sheriff’s Office employees in San Francisco are facing 10-day unpaid suspensions for refusing to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status by the city’s Aug. 12 deadline.

The employees — including eight in the Police Department, seven in the Fire Department and two in the Sheriff’s Office — received letters from their department heads this week informing them of the potential disciplinary action, the San Francisco Chronicle first reported.

Hundreds more may be notified next week.

“The health and well-being of city employees and the public we serve are top priorities during our emergency response to COVID-19,” officials said in the letter, obtained by the Chronicle. “Your failure to comply with the vaccination status reporting requirement endangers the health and safety of the city’s workforce and the public we serve.”

